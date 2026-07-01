Shoutout launches zodiac-inspired campaign celebrating what makes queer people shine

To mark Pride Month in June, Irish LGBTQ+ charity ShoutOut launched a zodiac-inspired campaign called Written in the Stars with original illustrations from Dublin-based artist and designer Sarah Moloney. The heart of the project is built around the idea that the parts of ourselves that make us who we are deserve to be seen, valued, respected, and celebrated.

The campaign is inspired by the qualities often associated with the 12 signs, inviting everyone to explore themes such as creativity, confidence, courage, joy, sensitivity, and resilience. Written in the Stars encourages reflection on what makes someone shine and the celebration of the qualities that make someone who they are.

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The campaign can be engaged with through artwork, downloadable templates, and community participation. Visitors to the website can discover their zodiac sign, download a free digital template, and take part by sharing it on social media under the hashtag #WrittenInTheStars.

“Written in the Stars is a playful celebration of the qualities that make each of us unique and a reminder that those qualities deserve to be seen, valued, and celebrated. We hope people enjoy finding their sign, reflecting on what makes them shine, and sharing those reflections with others,” says ShoutOut CEO Ruadhán Ó Críodáin.

“Every conversation that helps someone feel more confident in who they are contributes to a more inclusive Ireland, and that’s at the heart of everything we do at ShoutOut.”

ShoutOut is a wonderful LGBTQ+ organisation that works with schools, educators, workplaces, and communities all across Ireland to promote inclusion, allyship, and understanding. Written in the Stars supports the organisation’s mission by creating a positive, affirming space for self-expression and celebrating the qualities that make people unique.

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The digital artwork is not the only way to engage with the campaign, as ShoutOut has also launched a collection of zodiac-inspired t-shirts, prints, and postcards featuring Sarah Moloney’s original designs. Proceeds from sales help support ShoutOut’s mission to create safe, inclusive spaces where LGBTQ+ youth can flourish.

Written in the Stars’ artwork series, downloadable templates, and merchandise collection are available here.