New survey to assess experiences of intimate partner abuse in Cork's LBQ+ community

OSS Cork Domestic Violence Information Resource Centre, in partnership with LINQ Ireland, invites Cork lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ+) individuals (including trans and non-binary folk) to participate in a survey exploring relationships as part of Phase II of the reachOUT project. The study will address the needs of this community, developing support and referral services for those who may experience abuse and control in their intimate relationships.

According to organisers, international research shows that LBQ+ people are equally at risk of abuse and control from their intimate partners as heterosexual women. However, how this abuse is carried out and experienced can be quite different.

Advocates and researchers additionally report that many lesbian domestic abuse survivors are less likely to come forward and report the abuse. This is due to stigma, fear of discrimination and heterosexual service systems, leading to undercounting and longer stints of unaddressed harm.

Survivors are also faced with misconceptions from law enforcement and other service providers that sometimes treat same-sex intimate partner violence incidents as a mutual “fight”, reducing intervention, which factors into both the recorded rates and survivor outcomes.

From what little information is available, it suggests that there is a serious need for specialised services. The current services available often lack awareness and capacity to identify and address the specific experiences and needs of this population.

According to Worldmetrics, 45% of lesbian women report emotional abuse by an intimate partner in their lifetime. 22.6% report that they have experienced physical intimate partner violence. 46.3% of women in a same-sex relationship report having experienced sexual violence at the hands of their partner. Additionally, only 40% of lesbian domestic abuse survivors will come forward and seek help.

In light of these statistics, the ReachOUT project has released a survey in coincidence with Cork Community Pride to inform services for LBQ+ individuals. Focus groups and interviews are being carried out in coordination with the survey, and all information collected will inform the development of pathways and resources tailored to the needs of survivors.

Phase I of the project explored intimate partner abuse in gay, bisexual, trans, and other men who have sex with men. The resources created out of Phase I are available on OSS Cork and Gay Project’s websites.