Longford Pride returns in 2026 with its biggest and boldest festival yet

Longford Pride is back with a bang for 2026, bringing its biggest, brightest and boldest festival to date. Nominated for the Event of the Year award at The GALAS, the festival has firmly established itself as one of the highlights of the summer calendar. Returning from August 3 to 9, this year’s programme offers an exciting mix of free and ticketed events, celebrating diversity and inclusion while welcoming everyone to take part.

Longford Pride 2026 begins on Monday, August 3, with the official launch at Midtown Kitchen & Bar at 7pm. Following the opening, award-winning queer poet Hayley Fox-Roberts will host ‘All Together Now’, a free polyphonic poetry workshop where participants will collaborate on a poem that will be performed on stage after Saturday’s Pride Parade.

On Tuesday, August 4, Longford Library will host the launch of a free art exhibition at 7:30pm. Centred on the theme ‘My Body, My Self’, the exhibition will remain open throughout the week, showcasing thought-provoking and inspiring work.

Wednesday’s programme moves to the Temperance Hall, beginning at 6:30pm with ‘How To Be An Ally’, a free workshop presented in partnership with Pride@Work. This will be followed at 8pm by an engaging discussion on Intersectionality & Queerness with the acclaimed Zainab Obasuyi and a special guest.

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The Temperance Hall will once again host Thursday evening’s free Pride@Work event, ‘Quare Auld Times’, at 6.30pm. This fascinating session explores the history of LGBTQ+ identities in Ireland, taking audiences on a journey from prehistory through to the modern Pride movement.

The celebrations become even livelier on Friday evening with the Pride Drag Table Quiz at Torc from 8pm. Hosted by the fabulous Kara Kalua, the evening promises plenty of trivia, prizes, laughs and entertainment.

Saturday, August 8, marks the centrepiece of the festival with a packed programme of activities. The popular Pride Craft Market returns to Pig Market Lane and Market Square from 11am until 3pm, offering visitors the opportunity to browse a wide range of local crafts and creations before the day’s main event.

The highly anticipated Pride Parade begins at 4pm from the Barracks, led by grand marshal Eddie McGuinness. The parade is expected to fill the streets with celebration before returning to Pig Market Lane for an afternoon of live entertainment. Performances will feature Mr Pride, SuZen, Sassy Weef and Karma Violet.

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The celebrations continue into the evening with the official Longford Pride Party 2026 at P.V’s Red Room. Guests can enjoy an exciting night of cabaret performances, a spectacular drag show by Haus of Kwen, a raffle and music from the resident DJ from 9pm until late. Early Bird and concession tickets are available for €10 through Eventbrite, with admission priced at €15 on the door.

After the festivities, Sunday’s programme offers a more relaxed but equally colourful experience with the 5km Colour Fun Run at The Mall from 2:30pm. Participants are invited to walk, jog or run at their own pace, with white T-shirts available to purchase or the option to bring their own to create a vibrant splash of colour. Registration is free through Eventbrite.

The festival concludes on Sunday evening with a unique comedy tabletop gaming event. Hosted in the Green Room at Edward J Valentine’s Bar from 8pm, the Midlands Adventurers Guild will present a live game of Rude Grannies, led by Mr Bear Ireland 2026, Rob Partridge. Combining role-playing, dice and bingo, the interactive performance promises a hilarious and chaotic finale to an unforgettable week.

For more information about Longford Pride 2026, including how to get involved, make a donation or purchase official festival T-shirts and hoodies, visit Longford Pride on social media.