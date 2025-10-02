Watch: Steamy teaser drops for gay BDSM romance film Pillion

A24 has just dropped the first teaser for Pillion, starring Alexander Skarsgård as a charismatic, leather-clad biker named Ray, and Harry Melling (best known as Dudley Dursley from the Harry Potter series) as the quiet, curious Colin.

Based on Box Hill, the novel by Adam Mars-Jones, Pillion follows Colin, a shy young man who finds himself drawn to Ray, the enigmatic leader of a queer motorbike club. What begins as a charged encounter in a bar evolves into a relationship of dominance and submission, trust and vulnerability. As Ray takes Colin under his wing (and over his knee), the film explores the complexities of kink, love, and consent.

Adding to the cast is Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, who plays Kevin, another of Ray’s submissives. “I was expecting something dark,” Shears told Deadline, “but what surprised me was the warmth and humor. It’s a movie about sex, yes—but also about connection.”

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival to a seven-minute standing ovation, Pillion has already stirred both critical and audience interest. While its teaser hints at explicit scenes and undeniable sexual energy, early reviews stress that this is far from a “gay Fifty Shades.” Instead, the film has been praised for its humour, emotional honesty, and refusal to rely on reductive tropes.

Director Harry Lighton said of his directorial debut, “I wanted the movie to make you laugh, make you think, make you feel, and make you horny.”

Though the original cut included more graphic scenes, Lighton chose to dial back the explicitness, prioritising sentiment and emotional resonance over shock value. “The provocation of it didn’t override the experience,” he said.

Critics have highlighted the film’s exploration of power dynamics and community, noting that it treads carefully between themes of consent and coercion.

Pillion hits Irish and UK cinemas on November 28, 2025. Release dates for the US and Australia are yet to be announced.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.