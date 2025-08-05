Watch: First teaser drops for Mae Martin's new horror series Wayward

The first teaser has dropped for Wayward, an intense new show starring Mae Martin and Toni Collette, which is set to arrive on Netflix in September 2025. The eight-part limited series promises a gripping, emotionally charged story that explores generational conflict, loyalty, buried truths, and the sinister realities behind so-called correctional programmes for teens.

The official synopsis reveals that Wayward centres on Abby and Leila, two 16-year-olds labelled as “pot heads” by the adults in their lives. When their parents run out of patience, they are sent to Tall Pines, a remote academy in rural Oregon that disguises itself as a rehabilitation school for “troubled teens”. However, it soon becomes clear that the institution is far from a safe haven. Run by an unregulated and cult-like leadership, the facility operates outside the bounds of reason or compassion.

Mae Martin, known for their sharp wit and emotionally raw performances, plays a key role in unravelling the secrets hidden within the town. When Abby and Leila attempt to escape the facility, they cross paths with a newly local police officer played by Martin. Together, they begin to uncover the deeply buried truths not just about Tall Pines, but about the town itself, a place with a disturbingly dark underbelly. As their investigation intensifies, so does the conflict between generations, exposing the damage caused when control and conformity are prized above compassion and care.

Toni Collette takes on the chilling role of Leanne, the head youth counsellor at Tall Pines, whose unsettling approach to discipline and control looms over the series. The cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Brandon Jay McLaren.

Wayward‘s story is set to reflect the emotional scars left behind by real-life teen rehabilitation programmes, often referred to collectively as the “troubled teen industry”. The show’s release is already sparking conversation online, particularly among those with first-hand experience of such institutions.

One fan commented, “I was sent to three different troubled teen industry programmes in Utah and Vermont. I’m bracing myself for this one. I think Netflix will do right by us. I also can’t think of a better actress to play a programme director than Toni Collette.”

Some viewers have noted the title’s similarity to Wayward Pines, the cancelled 2015 psychological thriller. One user wrote, “Just reminded me how Wayward Pines was one of the best shows and it was taken from us. Upset all over again.”

With all that in mind, we hope you have your remotes at the ready because Wayward is shaping up to be one of the most powerful and provocative series of 2025.