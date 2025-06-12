Ireland's dynamic drag duo The Misses launch fabulous new podcast

The Misses are back; Ireland’s ‘Dynamic Drag Duo’ released the first episode of their new podcast titled National Conversations on June 3, 2025!

Based in Dublin, The Misses are comprised of drag duo and in real life couple, Miss Taken and Miss Roots. The witty pair is known for their stunning performances and cheeky banter, and can be found at Dublin’s Hard Rock Cafe for Drag Brunch on Saturdays and now also on their new podcast. The podcast releases every two weeks on several platforms, along with being available on their website, and portions being available on their YouTube channel.

National Conversations comes on the tails of The Misses’ previous podcast, That’s Gossip!, which was highly successful. Switching from their original gossip session podcast style, the duo will discuss a wider range of topics, from current issues affecting Ireland and the LGBTQ+ community to controversial and inconsequential hot takes.

To describe the new podcast, Miss Taken said, “‘National Conversations’ are moments that we’re all already talking about, whether we’re talking about coins in shopping trolleys, chatting to interesting people or about serious topics affecting the LGBTQ+ community…”

“We want to chat about issues big and small, but bringing some charm and optimism to the table too,’’ Miss Roots added.

And bring charm and optimism, they do! In the premiere episode of National Conversations, The Misses discuss their journey to the release of their podcast with jokes and quips, along with candid honesty and vulnerability. They explore what life has been like as full-time, self-employed drag queens. The Misses end the podcast episode with promises that they are back and better than ever, along with the hope for some fun and exciting guests!

Catch up by listening to the first episode, and tune into National Conversations with The Misses every other Tuesday!

Did you know that this Pride month you can support GCN by donating €1 when you shop online with PayPal? Simply select GCN at checkout or add us as your favourite charity* at this link to support Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.

*GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.