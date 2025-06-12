Queer and trans films take over Dublin cinemas this Pride month

In Dublin this year, Pride spirit is finding a powerful channel on screen. Across a handful of independent cinemas and community spaces, a rich programme of queer and trans cinema is unfolding, offering both respite from the rain and a reminder of the revolutionary potential of storytelling.

Spanning grassroots curation, global perspectives, and cult underground premieres, these screenings speak directly to the joys and tensions of queer and trans life in Ireland and beyond.

Queer Spectrum Film Festival

June 13–14, Irish Film Institute

Returning to the IFI, the Queer Spectrum Film Festival delivers a globally focused collection of LGBTQ+ stories. With an emphasis on intimate, character-driven cinema, the festival invites audiences into all things queer and trans cinema, highlighting lives shaped by journeys of migration, nostalgia of the land and language left behind, and transformation in a new country.

Trans Sex on Screen: Playing Doctor

June 17, Light House Cinema

Now in its third year, this independently curated strand continues to carve out space for trans intimacy and sexuality on screen. Originally co-founded with the Small Trans Library, the 2025 edition explores themes of sex and surgery, directly confronting the ongoing crisis in Ireland’s trans healthcare system. What emerges is not just critique, but also defiant celebration.

Outhouse Film Club

June 18, Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre

Outhouse’s regular film night remains a staple of the community calendar. While this month’s title is yet to be announced, past screenings have offered everything from queer classics to overlooked indie gems. Expect a warm, inclusive atmosphere and lively post-film discussion.

S/He is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary

June 20–21, Light House Cinema

This moving documentary traces the gender-defying journey of artist and cultural provocateur Genesis P-Orridge. A meditation on identity, legacy, and transformation, the film offers a poignant counter-narrative to traditional biopics.

Castration Movie

June 21, Light House Cinema

Presented by TITE, this long-sought Irish premiere introduces audiences to a seminal work of underground trans cinema. Visceral and unapologetic, the film challenges binaries and cinematic conventions alike, making it a perfect add on to your queer and trans cinema list.

Hot Milk Preview + GAZE Programme Launch

June 24, Irish Film Institute

A preview screening of the brand new sapphic film Hot Milk will be followed by the official launch of the 2025 GAZE Film Festival programme. For cinephiles eager to chart the future of queer cinema, this is a key date to highlight and underline in your calendar.

Batman Forever

June 28, Light House Cinema

Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever has since been reclaimed by queer audiences as a camp classic. In the wake of The People’s Joker, its influence is newly evident, and this screening offers a fitting tribute to Schumacher’s legacy.

From intimate community screenings to radical provocations, this month’s queer and trans film programming speaks to the many ways cinema can illuminate, agitate, and connect. At a time when visibility is too often reduced to branding, these films, and the people curating them, remind us that Pride can still mean protest and that cinema, in the right hands, remains a revolutionary tool.

