Dublin Pride Run to light up Phoenix Park in celebration of movement and community

Get your running shoes on and prepare to bathe Phoenix Park in the colours of the rainbow, because the Dublin Pride Run is just around the corner! Taking place today, June 13, the annual 5K race will kick off at 7:30pm, bringing a celebration of movement, energy and community to the iconic location.

Organised by Dublin Front Runners, the Dublin Pride Run has become a staple of the Irish queer calendar. This year’s event is even more special as it marks 20 years of the LGBTQ+ athletics club.

The group was founded in 2005 by Mark Rooney through an ad published in Gay Community News (GCN) Issue 182. While at the end of its first year, it had just 10 members, it has since grown into Ireland’s largest LGBTQ+ athletics club with over 500 people registered.

Their main event of the year, the Dublin Pride Run, isn’t just an ordinary 5K race. It’s also a major opportunity to champion inclusivity, identity, self-expression and queerness. The event also aims to provide a friendly and safe space where members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies can connect and be themselves.

Dublin Front Runners go beyond that in their support for the community, as the Dublin Pride Run will also raise much-needed funds for three Irish LGBTQ+ charities, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), LGBT Ireland and GCN. Since its inception in 2012, the Pride Run has raised over €260,000 for different charity organisations.

Speaking ahead of the race, Dublin Front Runners Chairperson, Mark Armstrong, said: “The Pride Run is the largest LGBT+ sporting event in Ireland. It brings together people from all communities for a unique evening of fun and celebration. In a world that is increasingly challenging for LGBT people, the event represents the best of a progressive Ireland.”

The race is proudly sponsored by AIB, Arthur Cox, Origin Enterprises, Quanta Capital and Spencer Lennox. Whether you’re planning to walk, jog, run or cheer from the sidelines, join us at the Dublin Pride Run in Phoenix Park today and let’s celebrate together!

