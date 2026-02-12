LGBTQ+ festival The Outing set to return for star-studded weekend of matchmaking

The Outing, Ireland’s premier LGBTQ+ matchmaking event, is set to make its triumphant return tomorrow. With a stacked line-up of events, it’s set to be a Valentine’s weekend like no other.

Taking place in Ennis, Co. Clare, The Outing Winter Pride will be hosted by Eddie McGuinness, who is ready to work his matchmaking magic for another fabulous year.

Those eager to find The One just in time for Valentine’s Day will be spoiled for choice throughout the weekend with plenty of matchmaking, speed-dating and blind-dating events taking place in the quaint Clare town.

While The Outing is best known as a matchmaking festival, this is only one facet of the weekend. Between meeting, mingling and flirting, attendees will spend the weekend enjoying a whole host of star-studded events and world-class entertainment.

Main Stage performers for the weekend include Europop icons The Cheeky Girls, Britney Spears tribute act Absolute Britney, queen of drag Victoria Secret, pop superstar SexyTadhg, disco diva Sean D’Olier, the dancing legend of Dublin Regina George, certified triple threat Paul Ryder and British singer-songwriter Paul Middleton. Other highlights throughout The Outing include Drag Bingo, Karaoke, a Pub Quiz, drag brunch and the Alternative Mx West if Ireland.

The Outing has become a quintessential event in the queer cultural calendar, so it’s no wonder that the weekend’s folk highlights are second to none. Embrace your inner Irish dance champion at the Géilí (gay céilí). And, if you’re struggling to come up with the perfect prezzie for your Valentine, take your pick from some locally made gifts at the Crafts Fair.

Indeed, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend, and it all kicks off on Friday, February 13. To delve into the full programme and learn more about The Outing Winter Pride, visit the official website right here.