London has been crowned the global leader in spontaneous gay encounters, according to the 2025 Global Gay Cruising Index published by Erobella. The British capital scored 29 out of 40 points, leading the international ranking thanks to its thriving cruising parks, vibrant sauna scene, and a wide variety of bars and clubs catering to queer men seeking casual connections.

The index, which evaluates cities across four key categories: gay saunas, cruising clubs, gay bars, and public parks, offers a revealing snapshot of where men have the greatest access to spontaneous sexual spaces. Each category was scored on a scale from 1 to 10, adjusted for population size to ensure global comparability.

London achieved a perfect 10 out of 10 for public cruising parks and 8 out of 10 for saunas, reflecting both cultural openness and a strong local infrastructure that supports queer intimacy. Close behind is Berlin with 26 points, thanks to its world-famous fetish club scene, scoring top marks in the cruising club category. Paris follows in third (25 points), buoyed by a dense network of gay saunas and nightlife venues. Madrid (22 points) also performed well, while Barcelona (18 points) stood out primarily for its club culture.

In stark contrast, North American cities lag far behind. New York leads the US with just 14 points, driven mainly by its large number of gay bars. San Francisco (11 points) and Chicago (10 points) trail, while Miami sits near the bottom with only 8 out of 40. Canadian cities fared similarly.

The reasons behind this transatlantic divide are rooted in history. The HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s marked a critical juncture. In the US, fear-based policies led to widespread closures of gay saunas. Meanwhile, many European countries took a more pragmatic and health-focused approach, turning saunas into centres for education and prevention rather than shutting them down.

In Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of France, public health bodies collaborated with the gay community, distributing condoms and safer sex materials within existing venues. These inclusive strategies helped preserve key cultural spaces and fostered long-term cooperation between queer communities and public institutions.

Today, the difference is clear: while Europe boasts a rich, visible cruising culture, much of North America is still playing catch-up, its cruising infrastructure never fully recovering from the policies of the past.

