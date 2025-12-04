Trans healthcare motion sparks Dáil debate amid calls for reform

Trans healthcare in Ireland came under intense scrutiny in the Dáil last night, Wednesday, December 3, as TDs debated a Labour Party motion calling for urgent reform of a system campaigners say is failing thousands of people. The motion was passed following the debate, with activists warning that, while this is a positive step, it is primarily a symbolic win and doesn’t require the government to take any concrete action.

The motion follows a stark intervention by Transgress the NGS, a grassroots campaign group. In an open letter circulated to TDs ahead of the vote, the group condemned the National Gender Service (NGS), currently the sole public provider for trans healthcare. The letter highlights that the waiting time for a first appointment has now stretched to an estimated 13 years, with more than 2,000 people currently awaiting care.

Campaigners also criticised the “demeaning and humiliating” psychiatric assessments required before accessing treatment. A recording published on social media this week reignited concern, capturing what advocates say are invasive questions about a patient’s sexual history and preferences.

According to Farah Pirbazani of Transgress the NGS, such practices breach international best standards, which recommend an informed-consent model allowing individuals to discuss and access gender-affirming care directly through their GP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transgress the NGS (@transgress.ie)

Speaking about the issue, Pirbazani explained, “We are still pathologising and gatekeeping trans healthcare. We are still subjecting trans individuals to traumatic psychiatric assessments, and we are still denying people life-saving healthcare that they are entitled to.”

Transgress the NGS also protested outside the Dáil to highlight their concerns to TDs ahead of the vote on the Labour Party motion.

Introducing the motion, Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock told the Dáil that the current trans healthcare system has forced many young people into finding alternatives. Some waiting more than four years for a first appointment are now “self-medicating”.

Several TDs recounted the obstacles faced by trans people in Ireland today. Labour TD Ged Nash explained the story of one trans woman, who transitioned nine years ago, who was refused continuation of her long-term hormone prescription by a new GP. She was then told by an endocrinologist that treatment could not proceed without “unredacted psychiatric reports from over a decade ago”. Nash said such experiences were “not isolated”, arguing that “barrier after barrier” was being placed in front of people seeking basic care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Labour LGBTQ+ (@labourlgbt)

The debate grew heated when Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín called for an “evidence-based approach”, raising concerns about puberty blockers and surgeries and accusing the government of attempting to “delete the word ‘woman’” from legislation. His remarks prompted immediate condemnation.

Later exchanges saw Independent Ireland TD Richard O’Donoghue accuse colleagues of making unfounded assumptions about his views, urging TDs to “have the courtesy to shut your mouth” during interjections. He acknowledged widespread public confusion and said education was essential to improving understanding.

Despite sharp divisions, Labour TDs insisted the statistics “speak for themselves”, urging colleagues to back the motion and commit to meaningful reform to trans healthcare.

After the trans healthcare motion was passed, Transgress the NGS took to Instagram to release a statement. “This is a positive step forward for the trans healthcare movement and is a testament to the organising work done by ourselves as well as many other groups and individuals over many years,” the statement read.

“However it is primarily a symbolic win and doesn’t require the government to take any concrete action. We need to keep organising and fighting to hold those who say they support us to account and ensure we get the healthcare we deserve.”