Trans and Intersex Pride to hold Gender Recognition For All rally outside Dáil

This Saturday January 11, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin will organise the No Delay, Gender Recognition For All protest to demand equal rights for those denied them by the Gender Recognition Act.

The organisers shared, “Back in November, the Gender Recognition Act review stated that they will not be implementing non-binary recognition, intersex recognition or recognition for trans people under 16 years. Every trans and intersex person should have the right to self determine their gender and it is not up to the political establishment to decide who gets that right. Intersex people benefit from recognition on their birth certs, it is a line of defence against normalising surgeries. We have been waiting since 2015 for this review and we have waited long enough! No more delay, gender recognition for all!

“Join us at the Dáil to tell the Government that we won’t back down, we won’t wait any longer for our human rights. Gender isn’t binary, sex isn’t binary and our legal documents should show that. There is nothing complex about our lives, our identities. We must fight for the rights of the trans people and intersex people that were left behind in 2015. We must fight for our rights just like we fought for Repeal and Marriage Equality. Self determination is a human right!”

Back in November last year, LGBT+ rights groups shared their disappointment at the results of the review. TENI and BeLonG To stated, “While welcoming the proposed amendments, we are deeply disappointed that the Government did not take this opportunity to implement all the recommendations in the Review Report.”

They continued the changes marked “a missed opportunity for Ireland to continue to set the highest standard in human rights, with legislation that recognises and protects the human rights and equality of every citizen, irrespective of age or gender identity.”

No Delay, Gender Recognition For All will start at 12pm this Saturday outside Leinster House, Dublin.