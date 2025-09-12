Trans man awarded €5,000 after facing discrimination by Irish youth group

An unnamed youth organisation has been ordered to pay €5,000 in compensation to a trans man after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found he was subjected to discrimination on the basis of his gender identity.

The man, identified only as Mr E, had volunteered as a leader with the organisation for 18 months before learning in 2024 that his application to join had been put to a vote when first considered in late 2022. At that meeting, his gender identity was disclosed without his consent and became the subject of discussion. While he was accepted as a leader, the committee imposed a condition that he could not work with younger groups.

Concerns raised at the meeting included the possibility that parents might withdraw children if they discovered a trans person was in a leadership role. A fellow council member later described the discussion as discriminatory and resigned in protest.

The volunteer, who had lived as male for more than a decade, only discovered what had happened after accessing meeting minutes in April 2024. He told the WRC that the disclosure of such sensitive information and the restrictions placed on his role were devastating and ultimately forced him to leave the organisation.

The youth group acknowledged at the hearing that discrimination had occurred against the trans man and apologised. It said the decision to exclude him from younger groups was made out of what it described as concern for him, rather than malice. It also offered to fund therapy sessions as a form of support, though this was declined.

Adjudicator Orla Jones ruled that the treatment amounted to discrimination under the Equal Status Act 2000. She found the man had been treated less favourably “due to his transgender identity” and stressed that the impact on him was significant.

In setting compensation at €5,000, Jones noted the limited funding of the voluntary organisation but emphasised that the award should be proportionate and act as a deterrent. She highlighted that the volunteer had been forced out of a space where he had contributed with commitment and enthusiasm.

The organisation told the WRC that it has since introduced equality and diversity training and published information on trans issues, though it reported receiving backlash from some quarters.

Two additional complaints under the Employment Equality Act were dismissed, with no findings of harassment or victimisation.

