Groundbreaking trans sitcom The Switch gets free worldwide release

The groundbreaking transgender sitcom The Switch is the world’s first TV show to be released on the Creative Commons, as announced by Canadian production company Trembling Void Studios on July 30. This will allow the public to access, view, or save all episodes completely for free.

The Switch became the first TV show with trans actors in leading roles when it premiered on queer streaming service OUTtv in 2014. Producer Ingo Lou said that they decided to make the unprecedented move to forego profit and make The Switch downloadable from anywhere because of the need for queer joy and trans visibility in the current global political climate.

“Between trans rights, culture wars, and CEO assassinations, The Switch was ahead of its time, a cultural pushback against Trump’s first presidency,” said Lou. “With the rise of alt-right politics, this provocatively left-leaning show is more relevant than ever and needs to be seen worldwide.”

The Switch follows Sü, played by actor and professional wrestler Nyla Rose, an Indigenous trans woman who loses her job in IT after coming out at work. She lands on the couch of her ex, who is an eco-terrorist working with his landlord to assassinate prominent oil lobbyists. The show follows Sü as she searches for a new job and finds community, hilariously giving a real portrayal of life as a trans woman.

“The Switch was my first leading role outside of the ring. It tells trans stories that aren’t focused on trauma, but on joy, humour and resilience,” said Rose. “Finally, our show is getting a much-deserved mass release. It’s been hidden for too long and trans people shouldn’t be hidden, we’re here and we always have been.”

The Creative Commons works to make shared art, knowledge, and culture accessible to the public without copyright while protecting intellectual property. It works with organisations such as Wikipedia, the Smithsonian, and Khan Academy to make their resources freely available. With the addition of The Switch on August 1, the Creative Commons now includes access to TV shows.

Anyone looking for a good laugh or a show that highlights trans joy can view the programme for free on YouTube, Vimeo, or Tubi.

