Tributes pour in for Drag Race star Maxi Shield who passed away

The Drag Race community has been sharing tributes to Maxi Shield, who has passed away aged 51. The Sydney-based star, whose real name is Kristopher Elliot, was diagnosed with throat cancer five months ago.

Shield competed on the first season of Drag Race Down Under in 2021 and finished in sixth place. Outside of the franchise, Shield was an accomplished performer, with credits including the 2000 Olympic Games closing ceremony, the 2002 Gay Games opening ceremony, and numerous film and TV roles.

Wigs by Vanity, an Australian wig company, announced Shield’s passing in a post on Instagram, which read: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our dearest sister, Maxine, has passed away.

“We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives.”

Kita Mean, who won Drag Race Down Under season one, posted a tribute on Instagram in which she described Shield as “the kindest queen that has ever been.”

“Your love for drag, your wicked sense of humour, your giving spirit. There will forever be a void in my heavy heart where your fabulousness hit me like a tonne of bricks,” she wrote. “Your strength over the last few months has been incomprehensible and I will go forward with such pride in my heart knowing I was friends with the best sister in the business. I love you so much @maxishield. May your spirit rest in peace.”

Fellow season one queen Art Simone said her “heart breaks with the rest of the world with this awful news”.

She wrote: “You were an inspiration, a warm heart, a cheeky girl and an absolute drag legend. I’m just fortunate I got to call you a sister and share so many special moments with you. My thoughts are with David, your family and the entire community as we mourn your passing.”

Anita Wigl’it, who also competed on Drag Race Down Under, described Shield as “an absolute delight of a friend and sister”.

She wrote: “I’ll remember you for so many things; cackling about our friends, plotting the wonderful things that we are going to do in our careers, your support, constantly laughing, your wonderful stories, talking about men, the time you dressed as Penguin, the love you have for everyone. I love you my friend.”

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, who competed on the US franchise, also posted a tribute to Shield and shared a memory of spending time with Maxi Shield at DragCon 2022.