Tributes pour in after Drag Race Philippines star Misua dies aged 27

The drag community is mourning the sudden loss of Drag Race Philippines contestant Misua, who has died on April 2 at the age of 27. The news was confirmed by World of Wonder, the production company behind the global Drag Race franchise.

Misua had been set to compete in the upcoming fourth season of Drag Race Philippines. Production on the new season had only just begun and has since been paused in the wake of the tragedy.

In an official statement, World of Wonder said: “We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of Drag Race Philippines, passed away in her sleep the morning of April 2. She brought light, artistry, and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed. We have paused production to care for and support our cast and crew during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her. We are in contact with her family, who have asked for privacy during this hard time.”

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The Drag Race family and beyond have already poured in on social media. Hannah Conda, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two runner-up, wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking! My thoughts are with my Filo family. I love you all and am sending my love! She was an absolute star!” Blu Hydrangea, one of the original Drag Race UK stars, also shared: “Devastating! Sending all my love to everyone involved.”

Details about Misua’s artistry highlight the depth of her talent and passion. In her Drag Race bio, she described herself as “a talented and deeply creative queen from Cagayan de Oro, whose drag was rooted in fashion, artistry, and self-expression.” A graphic designer by profession and a performer for eight years, she was known for crafting nearly every aspect of her drag persona herself, from outfits and hair to nails, props, and visual content.

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Misua was also a proud member of Haus of LaFeya, drawing strength from her creative community. Her drag name, inspired by her grandfather’s comfort food, reflected the personal nature of her work.

Her bio further noted that she was known for her “striking visuals, fashion-forward perspective, and magnetic presence.” It added: “Misua brings light, joy, and ambition to everyone around her. She sees herself as both a creative force and a star, with a dream of inspiring others to work hard for what they want and to hold on to their dreams.”