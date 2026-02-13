UK High Court rules classification of Palestine Action as terrorist group is unlawful

The UK High Court has ruled that the Home Secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group is unlawful.

The pro-Palestine group received the classification last July, and the resulting ban made membership or support of the group a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

While the court ruled that the terrorist classification was unlawful and disproportionate, the ban on membership of Palestine Action will remain in place until the UK government makes a decision on whether or not to appeal the ruling.

The Met Police have said that they will not arrest people for supporting Palestine Action, but will continue to collect evidence for potential future prosecution.

In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “disappointed” by the ruling and said that she intends to fight the judgment in the Court of Appeal.

Palestine Action was founded in 2020 with a goal to end global participation in Israel’s genocide, and has been particularly active in the last two years. The group’s tactics include direct action, such as disruptions to UK-based manufacturing sites, which have resulted in the arrest of members on charges of vandalism and destruction of property. The group also conduct sit-ins and silent vigils.

Palestine Action have called for the resignation of former Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who proscribed the group last year.

Activist Lisa Minerva Luxx said: “They (High Court judges) are not saying it is unlawful now, they are saying it was always unlawful.

“This means that Yvette Cooper lied to the British public, lied to get it through the House of Commons, she even lied to parliament. She lied when she said that she had intelligence on disturbing plans, she lied about nefarious funding and the courts have proven that none of that was true. She cannot be trusted to serve as a minister of this country in any capacity and she must resign today.”

Luxx also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Shabana Mahmood.