West of Ireland’s bid to host EuroPride 2028 unveiled

The West of Ireland’s bid to host EuroPride 2028 has been unveiled. A collaborative effort between Limerick Pride, The Outing Queer Arts Collective and Quare Clare, they will officially present the proposal on Saturday, October 11, before it is voted on by delegates from over 100 organisations.

The 106-page document, shared with the tagline “Follow the Rainbow to Ireland”, contains the committee’s vision, policies, strategies and programme highlights, as well as information on venues, accommodation and travel. There are also letters of support from politicians and tourism officials, information on the history of the Irish LGBTQ+ rights movement, budget reports, and more.

The proposed theme is ‘Pride in the Community’, intended to achieve several key goals that speak directly to the heart of the West of Ireland. These include Emphasis on Local Engagement, Inclusivity and Accessibility, and Authenticity and Regional Identity.

In the foreword, organisers Lisa Daly and Eddie McGuinness write, “Our bid is a declaration of our profound commitment to creating a EuroPride that is a beacon of hope and progress, deeply rooted in community, culture, and social justice.”

They add that if they host the event, they will be able to demonstrate that “true progress is found not just in urban centres, but in every corner of rural Ireland and in our shared continent across Europe.”

In a separate statement, Daly added, “Together, we can write a new chapter in EuroPride history. Vote for the West of Ireland bid to bring EuroPride 2028 to the island of Ireland for the first time, uniting communities from Derry to Kerry to celebrate and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in Limerick and Clare and across the West.

“Led by Limerick Pride, The Outing Winter Pride Festival, in association with QuareClare, this bid promises a program of high-visibility events, safety, accessibility, and collaboration with local partners and Europe alike. It is a vision of pride that drives social change, supports LGBTQ+ youth, recognises our older LGBTQ+ members who have fought for our rights, strengthens our wider communities, and welcomes every visitor with Irish warmth and hospitality.”

The West of Ireland faces competition from Manchester Pride, who are also in the running to host EuroPride 2028. Speaking about the proposals, Patrick Orth, President and EuroPride Coordinator of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA), said, “We are very happy to see such strong bids from both Manchester and the West of Ireland. Each bid shows a clear vision and highlights the impact EuroPride 2028 can bring, not only to their local communities but to the wider European Pride movement.

“Since 1992 EuroPride has been about visibility, solidarity, and progress. Both bids reflect these values and show the momentum that EuroPride can create. We look forward to hearing more during the presentations in Barcelona in October.”

EuroPride is hosted every year by a member organisation of the EPOA. The 2025 edition was hosted in Lisbon, with next year’s due to take place in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, the 2027 event will be held in Torino.

