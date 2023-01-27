Competition: Win tickets to The Outing Festival plus a fabulous stay at Dromoland Inn

GCN is partnering with The Outing Festival and Blacknight to give away two tickets for The Outing, as well as a two-person VIP package at The Inn at Dromoland, Co. Clare. The LGBTQ+ matchmaking festival will take place on Valentine’s weekend, and the lucky winner gets to stay at the hotel on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11.

With the VIP package, the winners will have access to all of the Inn’s amenities throughout their stay, including the gym, pool, guided hikes, and a full Irish breakfast every morning. With the tickets for The Outing Festival, they will also enjoy a weekend full of live music, drag performances, comedy, interactive events and more.

The Outing Festival marks its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the weekend will be filled with a range of events featuring queer matchmaking, arts, music, sports, educational and cultural activities in order to bring the queer community together for great craic.

The three-day festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland and is the perfect place to “find love, friendship, or both” as the “Master LGBTQ+ Queen of Matchmaker, Eddie McGuinness, will be on hand to pair like-minded couples”.

McGuinness has had two weddings, and hundreds of relationships and friendships under his belt since the festival started. Additionally, this year Ringmaster of Love, Paul Ryder, will join him on the main stage over the weekend to host the Blind Date event.

Speaking about the festival, Panti Bliss said it is “an LGBT weekend away like no other”.

More information about tickets for The Outing Festival is available on the official website.

To be in with a chance of winning a unique romantic getaway in West Ireland, just answer this question:

The Outing Festival is how many years old in 2023?

The competition closes on February 6. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.