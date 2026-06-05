Young LGBTQ+ males hesitant to report sexual assault due to stigma, Cork hospital warns

Young LGBTQ+ male victims of sexual violence are often reluctant to come forward due to fear of stigma around their sexuality, according to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) at the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital in Cork. The concerning trend was highlighted by the unit’s nurse lead, Margo Noonan, who told the Irish Examiner that some children as young as 12 years old are disclosing that they have been assaulted by other children. The revelations point to a growing issue of peer-on-peer sexual violence among young people and the challenges faced by victims in reporting such crimes.

Speaking about the issue, Ms Noonan said that peer-on-peer sexual violence most commonly involves male perpetrators targeting female victims. However, incidents involving boys assaulting other boys are also being reported.

“A lot of young men who may have not come out and disclosed their sexuality and are experimenting are very vulnerable because they end up with a stigma of being gay but they also have the stigma of a sexual assault,” she said.

Ms Noonan explained that concerns about their sexual identity becoming known can discourage young male survivors from reporting attacks or seeking support. As a result, many feel forced to remain silent about their experiences, leaving perpetrators unchallenged and leaving survivors without the support they may need.

She also points out that the fear of stigma and judgment means they are inadvertently protecting their abuser, as they fear coming forward.

Advocates and healthcare professionals have long warned that stigma, shame and fear of judgment can act as significant barriers for survivors of sexual violence, particularly among young males and members of the LGBTQ+ community. These barriers can delay disclosures and reduce the likelihood that victims will access medical, psychological or legal support.

The warning from the Sexual Assault Unit in Cork comes amid growing concern about the prevalence of peer-on-peer sexual violence across Ireland. Last month, the Alders Unit at the Children’s Health Ireland Connolly Hospital revealed that the number of peer-on-peer sexual assault cases referred to it surged by almost 40% in just one year.

The increase in reported cases prompts renewed calls for greater education around consent, healthy relationships and support services for young people. Healthcare professionals say encouraging early reporting and reducing stigma are essential steps in ensuring victims receive the care and protection they need.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice, or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Rape Crisis Ireland

Samaritans

National LGBT+ Helpline

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Aware

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line