10 unheard David Bowie songs to be released on new album

An upcoming album is set to share 10 of David Bowie’s unreleased songs! Available on September 18, David Bowie: The Shel Talmy Recordings has been described by his music label as “the most complete collection of tracks recorded by a nascent David Bowie”.

The 10 unreleased songs are from the beginning of Bowie’s career when he went by Davy Jones (sometimes Davie). Some singles from this period have been previously made available, including ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ and ‘Do Anything You Say’.

The album features collaborations with Jimmy Page, who would later go on to form Led Zeppelin, and Nicky Hopkins, a pianist who also worked with big names such as The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jeff Beck, and The Beatles.

The new collection will bring together a range of unreleased material, including the single ‘I Want Your Love’, which is already available to listen to. Other songs included are titled ‘You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving’, ‘Baby Loves That Way’, ‘Cupid’, ‘Leave Her to Me’, ‘You Gotta Tell Her’, ‘Certain Woman’, ‘Today’, ‘I Live in Dreams’, and ‘I Do Believe I Love You’.

In his sleeve notes that accompany the album, musician and music historian Alex Palao writes: “David Bowie the artist is a book of chapters, the turn of each page delivering something completely different and unexpected from the last.

“Each fascinating phase in his career should be considered complementary. This collection, a primary chapter if not the very earliest instalment in David’s musical journey, deserves legitimate consideration,” he continues.

“This collection, a primary chapter if not the very earliest instalment in David’s musical journey, deserves legitimate consideration.”

The producer of this new album is none other than Shel Talmy. Bowie and Talmy first encountered each other while visiting London’s Denmark Street, which was the centre of the British music industry at the time. Songwriters would frequent the street to sell their songs to the big publishers at the time.

Bowie was picked up and signed by Talmy in December 1964. The majority of Bowie’s recordings with Talmy were solo demos or featured The Lower Third. A year after these songs were created, the singer changed his name to the one we all know and love: David Bowie.