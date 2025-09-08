Almost 900 arrested at London protest against ban on Palestine Action

Almost 900 people were arrested in central London on Saturday, September 6, during a demonstration against the government’s decision to classify the activist group Palestine Action under the UK’s terrorism legislation.

Palestine Action, known for its campaigns targeting defence and aviation companies linked to Israel, was banned by the government in July under the Terrorism Act 2000. Ministers argued that the group had crossed the line into criminality following a string of high-profile incidents, including damage caused to two aircraft at a Royal Air Force base, which was estimated at £7 million.

Critics, however, have condemned the move as a serious overreach. Human rights organisations, legal observers, and even the United Nations have expressed alarm, warning that proscribing activist groups risks criminalising legitimate protest and undermining the right to free expression.

The Metropolitan Police stated that the protest, which drew an estimated 1,500 people outside Parliament, resulted in widespread breaches of the law. Officers claimed they faced “intolerable” abuse and resistance while carrying out arrests. According to police figures, 857 people were detained under anti-terror powers for showing support for Palestine Action, with a further 33 arrested for separate offences.

Defend Our Juries (DOJ), the group that organised Saturday’s protest, strongly rejected the police account of events. Spokespeople described the gathering as “the picture of peaceful protest”, noting that many of those detained were older people and first-time demonstrators. DOJ accused the authorities of using terror laws to intimidate the public and to suppress solidarity with Palestine.

The arrests carry potentially severe penalties. Most individuals charged with supporting a proscribed group face up to six months in prison if convicted. However, those found to have organised or promoted the rallies could receive sentences of up to 14 years.

Campaigners further argue that the arrests mark a dangerous escalation in the government’s handling of pro-Palestinian activism. “People should not be facing prison simply for standing up for justice and human rights,” one organiser said.

While ministers insist that the ban on Palestine Action does not restrict wider pro-Palestinian demonstrations, many activists now fear that even peaceful expressions of solidarity could bring them into conflict with the law.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.