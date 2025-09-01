Queer Irish activist assaulted by Berlin police at pro-Palestine protest

A queer Irish activist was hospitalised following a violent encounter with Berlin police during a pro-Palestine demonstration on Thursday, August 28. Kitty O’Brien (25), a member of the Irish Bloc Berlin, was struck twice in the face and sustained a serious arm injury while being arrested at a protest against the killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli air strikes.

The incident occurred on Rosenthaler Street in central Berlin. Video footage shared on social media shows O’Brien being punched by a police officer. After the assault, O’Brien can be heard telling the police force, “You don’t f*cking scare us,”.

Later, with blood from the assault down their face and hands, O’Brien can be seen holding their hands up to the officers and announcing, “This is on you, there is blood on your hands,” before being forcibly dragged from the crowd. According to witnesses, their arm was twisted with such force during the arrest that it broke, resulting in O’Brien receiving surgery.

A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and that officials “stand ready to provide consular assistance” to O’Brien upon request. They have also confirmed that the Irish Ambassador to Germany, Maeve Collins, alongside senior officials in the department, have conveyed concern about the incident to the German authorities.

Berlin police claim the protester refused repeated orders to disperse and acted aggressively towards officers. A spokesperson said that “targeted strikes” were used to subdue O’Brien, who they allege verbally resisted arrest. The force has referred the matter to its internal watchdog for review.

Witnesses from the Irish Bloc Berlin have refuted the police account, describing the protest as peaceful. Roisín Clarke, a fellow demonstrator, said the scene became chaotic when police began pushing protesters down the street while blocking exits. She lost sight of O’Brien after they were assaulted and taken by officers.

Supporters have since staged solidarity protests in Dublin and Derry. Around two dozen demonstrators gathered outside the German Embassy in Dublin, including Dublin City Councillor Catherine Stocker, O’Brien’s aunt. “Kitty’s arm has been broken. They have nerve damage. They’ve had to go into surgery for, you know, her face, her nose has been smashed in,” she said.

The Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign has also condemned the police actions as “indefensible”, calling them part of a wider pattern of repression against Palestine solidarity activists in Berlin.

