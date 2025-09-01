Wonderful queer events happening in Ireland this September

Although summer has officially come and gone, we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to the hectic schedule that comes with it. While the weather’s still warm and the nights are relatively bright, fill your calendar with these fabulous queer events taking place across Ireland this September.

Pride across Ireland

As we step into autumn, Pride season marches on. There is a range of celebrations happening across the country this month; check them out below! If we’ve missed one, feel free to let us know at [email protected].

Fermanagh Pride: September 5 – 6

Tipperary Pride: September 12

Trans Pride NI: September 13

Laois Pride: September 8 – 14

Clare Pride: September 19 – 21

GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz

GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz is back, back, back again for another fabulous night of queer trivia and fundraising. Taking place in Street 66 on Thursday, September 4, the event will be hosted by the marvellous drag duo of Miss Taken and Miss Roots. Tickets are sold out, but if you were quick enough to get one, we’ll see you there!

Mortal Sin

In the wake of JFK’s assassination, best friends Colm and Peggy plan to stage a protest to get a day off school. Benjamin Reilly’s bold, heartfelt and witty play is currently running in Bewley’s Café Theatre, with tickets still remaining for the shows on September 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Tengu x HONEYPOT presents: OK Williams & Rhyzine

Yamamori-Tengu is once again linking up with HONEYPOT, a club night and community for queer women and their friends, for a special collaborative event. Together, they’re bringing London DJ OK Williams across the pond for her Dublin debut. The party takes place on Friday, September 5, with tickets available here.

Dublin Fringe Festival

Dublin Fringe Festival is back in 2025 with a programme ready to disrupt and delight audiences across the city. Running from September 6 to 21, expect daring, wild and wonderful events that champion artistry and defy expectations. There are a number of queer shows in the fix; find out more here.

Shared Space: Life at the Courtown Hotel

Although not specifically queer, this special exhibition showcases photos taken by asylum seekers living in the Courtown Hotel in Wexford. The event is designed to open a dialogue with the local community, offering a glimpse into the lives and faces behind the hotel walls. Opening in Gorey Library on Saturday, September 6, find out more here.

QUIRK Market

On Sunday, September 7, QUIRK, a market for LGBTQ+ creatives, is returning to The Tara Building in Dublin. Expect prints, jewellery, clothes and more, from a selection of talented vendors.

Na Gaeil Aeracha vs O’Dwyers

Na Gaeil Aeracha’s women’s+ football team has reached the championship final for a second year in a row. They will face O’Dwyers in St Margaret’s GAA on Sunday, September 7, at 3:30pm. All supporters are welcome!

Earth Rising

Earth Rising returns to the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in 2025 as a vibrant festival of art, ecology, and ideas. Running from September 12 to 14, this year’s event is inspired by Staying with the Trouble, IMMA’s current acclaimed group exhibition based on Donna Haraway’s influential text. Find out more here.

Club Comfort presents: Ovid

Club Comfort is back at Tengu on Friday, September 13, for a harvest special. Headliner Ovid will be joined by Blkcnvs B2B Selky and Roo Honeychild to mark summer’s end and celebrate the start of a new season. Tickets are on sale here.

The Second Chance Dance 2.0

Back for a second year, this lovely night ensures no one is left out and everyone has a place on the dancefloor. Taking place in Street 66 on Saturday, September 13, attendees can expect a live performance from Sing Along Social, DJ sets and more. Tickets are available here, with proceeds being split between Pieta House and WALK Community Project Fund.

Q Con – National Queer Women’s Sexual Health & Wellbeing Conference

Q Con, the national queer women’s+ sexual health and wellbeing conference, is returning on September 13 and 14. Organised by LINQ Ireland, the GALAS award-winning event is trans and non-binary inclusive, and will take place in the MTU Cork School of Music on Union Quay. Tickets are on sale here.

Culture Night

The 20th edition of Culture Night will see fabulous events take place all over the country on September 19, with countless queer highlights in the mix. Explore the programme here.

European LGBTQIA+ Squash Open

In4Squash is bringing the European LGBTQIA+ Open to Ireland for the first time on September 19 and 20. Upwards of 70 players from across the continent will play in the Sutton Lawn Tennis Club, with participants encouraged to register here.

Stand Up For Gaza

After three hugely successful events which raised over €63,000 for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, Stand Up for Gaza is heading to Dublin’s Vicar Street on Saturday, September 20. With queer comedians like Rosie O’Donnell on the lineup, prepare to have a great night for an even better cause. Tickets are available here.

Devour The Night

Back by popular demand, Ireland’s deadliest adult-only circus is hitting the road again. Taking place on Saturday, September 20, at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny, tickets are selling fast! Get yours here.

The Curtis Cabaret: Queerly, Madly, Deeply

After a sold-out debut, The Curtis Cabaret returns to The Sugar Club on Sunday, September 21. The joyful celebration of queer love, identity and storytelling through music will feature a cast including Wren Dennehy, Orla Scally and Ranae von Meding, to name but a few, as well as hosts Miss Roots and Miss Taken. Tickets are available here.

Dublin Independent Fashion Week

Running from September 22 to 28, Dublin Independent Fashion Week is dedicated to championing Ireland’s emerging and established talent. With plenty of queer brands and designers on board, add some style to your September with any one of the fabulous events.

Dublin Theatre Festival

Dublin Theatre Festival returns from September 25 to October 12, with an array of queer events included in the programme. The 2025 edition offers an eclectic and global survery of the artform, from classic repertoire to boundary-pushing work and everything in between. There’ll be 29 productions across 18 days; find out more here.

RATHAUS 033 – C*NTtry Club

After a busy festival season, RATHAUS is coming back to Dublin for an unmissable c*ntry club soirée. DJs DIEBYVEG and Blewit will hold court in the main room, while Aria Nasty keeps it light and fruity with pop tunes on the terrace. The party takes place in The Sound House on Friday, September 26; get your tickets here.

10 years on: Reflecting on Art and Marriage Equality

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) and the National Gallery of Ireland are teaming up for a special celebration of the Marriage Referendum’s 10th anniversary. This event will focus on visual art, bringing together artists, historians, and activists to explore a century of LGBTQ+ visibility, cultural expression, and resistance. This will take place in-person with ISL interpreters and online on September 27, with more information and tickets available here.

Mother

Hot off hosting the iconic queer dance party in the woods at Electric Picnic, Mother returns to Lost Lane every Saturday this September. Leave your inhibitions with your cover charge at the door, and get ready to spend the night with some of Dublin’s finest queer DJs.

These are just some of the amazing queer events happening across Ireland this September. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].