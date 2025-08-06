GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz returns this September

GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz is back, back, back again for another fabulous night of queer trivia and fundraising. Taking place in Street 66 on Thursday, September 4, the event will be hosted by the marvellous drag duo of Miss Taken and Miss Roots, aka The Misses.

For many years, My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz has been a much-beloved community event as well as a fun way to raise money for Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media, GCN, which is the trading name of the National LGBTQ+ Federation, a registered charity. After a temporary hiatus, it made an emphatic return in 2024 with two highly successful events, and now, we’re ready to do it all again.

So, grab your most knowledgeable pals and prepare to get quizzical, as the gorgeous hosts guide you through seven rounds of queer trivia. With categories encompassing music, history, sport, geography and more (all with a rainbow twist), there are opportunities for everyone to show off their expertise and earn some bragging rights.

But of course, that’s not all you can win. We have some incredible prizes up for grabs for the top three teams, as well as coveted treasures to take home from our gorgeous raffle. If you think you’ve got what it takes, form a team of four and secure your spot here. Warning: this is always a sell-out event, so book your tickets early at this link to avoid disappointment.

Those in first place will win tickets to Ireland’s prestigious LGBTQ+ awards, The GALAS. The runners up will get tickets to Mother’s Halloween Disco Bloodbath and vouchers to use at Yamamori. Meanwhile, the third-place prize includes tickets to see Pillow Queens at the National Concert Hall on October 21.

For those who finish a little further down the leader board, fear not, as there are plenty of other opportunities to win one of our bonus prizes or in our wonderful raffle.

The full list of prizes for GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz 2025 includes:

So, mark your calendars and head to Street 66 at 7pm on Thursday, September 4, for GCN’s My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz. Tickets are on sale now here at €50+fees for a table of four, and all proceeds go to supporting Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media, GCN.

If you can’t make it to this fabulous event but still wish to support GCN, you can do so by donating to one of our Dublin Marathon runners here.