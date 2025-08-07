We're hiring! GCN seeks temporary Editor

Are you a journalist or writer wanting to build your career in Ireland’s media? Do you want to contribute to the LGBTQ+ community? Then, the GCN Editor position could be for you!

This is a temporary position. We’re looking for someone to work alongside our small but ambitious team from mid-October 2025 to mid-April 2026 and oversee the production of GCN magazine, Ireland’s longest-running LGBTQ+ publication.

As the GCN Editor, you will be responsible for creating and producing the magazine. In addition, you will lead GCN’s mission to provide Ireland’s queer community with full listings of everything that’s going on in LGBTQ+ Ireland.

You will also be part of the web content team, creating and editing articles and other content for our thriving website to help us grow and engage with our audience.

The role requires a person who can work on their own initiative and collaborate with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

BENEFITS:

By working with GCN, you’ll make a difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

You will also gain hands-on experience in magazine production, content creation, editing, copywriting, journalism, SEO, and WordPress, with the scope to introduce new initiatives. As the GCN Editor, you will also be in regular contact with other media reps and PR agencies, giving you invaluable connections across Ireland.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING:

Writing, proofreading and editing features, interviews, and other content for the magazine.

Commissioning writers and photographers for the magazine.

Coaching new writers and volunteers on placement with GCN.

Working alongside GCN’s designer and Managing Editor to produce and design the print edition.

Writing, proofreading, and editing content for GCN.ie.

Research for features, interviews, and other content.

Management, monitoring and updating all GCN community and social listings, printed and online.

Liaising with the Lead Multimedia Journalist and the Commercial & Fundraising Executive to suggest and create news and feature content for GCN.ie.

With the management team, ensure the style guide is regularly updated.

Working with the GCN team on the creative development of GCN online and in print, and on the creative development and staging of events.

Training will be provided on the job, but previous writing, editing and mentoring experience are preferred. In addition, knowledge of SEO would be an advantage. The ideal candidate will also be available for the full duration of the six-month contract, from mid-October 2025 to mid-April 2026.

Please submit your application for the temporary GCN Editor position to [email protected] with your CV and samples of your work or writing portfolio.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, September 5, 2025.

GCN is a trading name of National LGBTQ+ Federation CLG, a registered charity. Charity Number: 20034580.

The role of Editor for GCN is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.

The terms of our funding stipulate that the successful candidate for this post should fall under any of the criteria listed below:

● Person in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB), Jobseeker’s Assistance (JA), one-parent family payment (OPF) or Jobseeker Transitional Payment.

● People employed by Tús, Community Employment (CE), Job Initiative schemes, as well as Rural Social Scheme workers who are former CE participants.

● Persons in receipt of disability allowance (DA), invalidity pension, blind persons pension or other disability benefit.

● Travellers.

● Ex-prisoners.

● Stabilised and recovering drug misusers.

● Migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

● Roma.

● People who are deserted, separated, divorced, or widowed.

● Carers who want to return to work.

● People who are homeless.

● Ukrainians displaced by the war.

● However, there may be exemptions allowed.

GCN defines diversity as valuing everyone as an individual – we appreciate all our employees, volunteers, readers, contributors, and clients as people. Harnessing these differences creates a productive environment where everybody feels valued, their talents are fully utilised, and organisational and personal goals are met.

We are committed to employment practices that promote diversity and inclusion regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sex, marriage & civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity status, race, religion, or belief.

Please note we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore, we urge candidates to apply as soon as possible.