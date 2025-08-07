Drag artist takes legal action against "abuse and false accusations" following Belfast library event

Drag performer Lady Portia Di Monte has launched legal action after being “subjected to abuse and false accusations online” following a storytime event that took place on Friday, August 1, in a library in Belfast.

The event was organised by charity organisation EastSide Partnership as part of the Eastside Arts Festival. Taking place at the Holywood Arches Library, it featured two drag performers, Lady Portia, who read storybooks to children, and Miss Dora Belle, who interpreted the stories into British Sign Language (BSL).

However, while the event was taking place, a number of agitators gathered outside the public library, resulting in the event being cancelled early. A video circulated online shows the two drag performers being escorted out of the building by police due to safety concerns.

A PSNI spokesperson later confirmed that authorities attended the event after reports of a “small demonstration” and that “two people were escorted from the building to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace.”

Following the incident, the two drag performers faced heated backlash online and Northern Irish politicians also got involved in the controversy. DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons claimed that the event was “not appropriate for children” and that it “should not have taken place and it has compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all”.

Responding to the campaign of online abuse she received, Lady Portia Di Monte decided to take legal action on “reputation and safety” grounds. In a statement issued by Phoenix Law, the performer said the drag storytime event at the Belfast library “became the subject of targeted misinformation and online abuse”.

“This joyful, ticketed event was held in a public library with full support from staff, parents, and festival organisers. It included readings of The Chronicles of Narnia, Dear Zoo, and stories celebrating diverse families.

“Children also enjoyed inclusive games, music, and a British Sign Language session – promoting communication and belonging for all. Despite its warm and educational focus, the event was disrupted by protesters whose actions created fear and discouraged some families from attending.

“The PSNI were present to maintain safety due to external threats – not because of any risk inside. Since the event, I have been subjected to abuse and false accusations online. I am now seeking legal advice to protect my reputation and my safety.

“Representation matters. When children see diversity reflected around them-whether it’s queer people, deaf individuals, blended families, or those who feel different-it builds empathy, understanding, and resilience.

“These events are about joy, education, and creating spaces where every child can feel seen and valued. To the families, staff, and supporters-thank you.

“To those spreading hate-I will not be silenced. I remain committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for all children to grow up feeling accepted and proud of who they are.”

Solicitor Victoria Haddock further commented: “Since the event, our client has been subjected to a campaign of online abuse, including highly serious and defamatory allegations.

“These claims, made by various online groups, platforms, and individuals, are entirely unfounded, malicious, and constitute a deliberate effort to harm our client’s reputation. The suggestion that drag performance in this context poses any risk to children is baseless and harmful.

“We have now been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against all those responsible for publishing defamatory material, and to examine whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

