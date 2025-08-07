Far-right festival cancelled following letter signed by over 500 Irish artists

A music festival that was supposed to take place in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, has been cancelled after 563 prominent Irish artists signed a letter opposing the event, which was thought to be associated with the far-right movement.

Billed as a celebration of Irish culture, heritage, and “shared values”, the Mise Éire Festival was planned for August 23 in the Mayflower Community Hall. After it was announced, concerns were raised by local and national groups that it would provide a platform for anti-immigration speakers.

According to reports, a far-right rally due to take place in Cork on the same day was reportedly cancelled to allow participants to participate in the festival instead.

On Wednesday, August 6, the Mayflower shared a message on social media, stating: “On behalf of Mayflower Community Centre CLG we regretfully wish to inform the public that the upcoming ‘Mise Éire’ festival due to be held on 23rd August, 2025, will NOT be hosted at the Mayflower Community Centre.

“This is due to terms & conditions not being complied with. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The announcement came after as many as 563 Irish artists, including Panti Bliss, Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap, signed an open letter opposing the far-right festival. The letter was circulated by Leitrim and Roscommon against Fascism (LARAF) and highlighted the Mayflower Community Centre’s “longstanding and rich tradition of hosting vibrant, uplifting, diverse and inclusive cultural events.”

It further stated, “Musicians and artists, past and present, from the area, from across the country and indeed from countries and cultures from across the world, have passed through the doors of the Mayflower and contributed to this rich heritage.

“If it is permitted to go ahead, we believe the far-right ‘Mise Éire Festival’ will tarnish the proud history of the Mayflower as a venue that has served to bring people together from all backgrounds and as a safe and inclusive cultural space for the community, for local schoolchildren and for all visitors to the area.

“We artists, arts workers and musicians thus call on the committee of the Mayflower Community Centre to cancel this divisive event, which is planned to take place there on August 23rd.”

LARAF also stated that the festival was “in fact a lightly disguised far-right rally in the main hall, with music in a side area, which is advertised as having a full bar available.”

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.