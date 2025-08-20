Israel approves plans to conquer Gaza City despite ceasefire proposal

Israel’s defence ministry has approved a plan to conquer Gaza City, calling up around 50,000 reservists to carry it out. This comes despite Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire proposal, which includes an initial 60-day truce, a staggered release of hostages, the freeing of some Palestinians and provisions for allowing aid into the territory.

The proposal was constructed through mediation in Qatar and was sent to Israel on Monday, August 18, for consideration. Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that Hamas gave a “very positive response, and it was truly almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to.”

He added, “We cannot make any claims that a breakthrough has been made. But we do believe it is a positive point.”

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said that the group had “opened the door wide to the possibility of reaching an agreement, but the question remains whether Netanyahu will once again close it, as he has done in the past”.

Indeed, it appears that Israel will not accept the deal, as the military’s plan to take over Gaza City has been approved. The reservists are expected to receive call-up notices in the coming days and will be reporting for duty in September.

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that 48 people were killed by strikes and fire across the territory on Tuesday, August 19, and the situation is “very dangerous and unbearable” in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods. It should be noted that Israel’s occupation of Gaza, including an expansion of its offensive, is illegal under international law.

The plan was first approved by Israel’s security cabinet earlier in August. Should it go ahead, hundreds of thousands of people could be displaced, and it will potentially have devastating consequences on efforts to deliver food and other supplies to the population.

Since October 7, 2023, over 62,000 Palestinians have died, with over 150,000 injured. The territory has also been pushed into famine as aid has been withheld, with testimonies shared by Amnesty International Ireland providing “compelling evidence” that Israel’s starvation of Palestinians is a deliberate policy.