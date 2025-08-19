Trans Pride Limerick returns highlighting need for healthcare reform

Limerick will see the community and allies march through its streets this August, as Trans Pride returns to the city for its second year. Activists will highlight the urgent need for adequate trans healthcare in Ireland, as well as condemn the discrimination that gender diverse people still face in work, school and accommodation.

An event led by students, Trans Pride Limerick will take place at 5pm on August 23 in Bedford Row. Participants will march through the city to highlight the challenges that trans people face nowadays, amid increasing hateful rhetoric.

The organisers, a team of two young students, said that they decided to organise the first protest in 2024 and a second one this year in response to the state of trans healthcare in Ireland, where people face a 13-year waiting list for access to services.

The idea behind this powerful event is to build community and provide support in Limerick. The event is set to feature speeches, chants and musical performances.

Speaking to ILoveLimerick, co-founder of Trans Pride Limerick, Beth, said that the event aims to show people that they are not alone. “I think it’s important to organise the event to show younger trans people that there are people like them – even in smaller cities,” they said.

“Especially now, at a time with backlash from the wider media and government, it’s so important to show it’s okay to be trans; and it’s love, and it’s joy and it’s becoming who you truly are. For all other allies, to be there and support us helps us come together against the backlash because we’re unstoppable when together as a community.”

A second organiser expressed enthusiasm about how far their movement has come. “It’s really fun to work with Beth to make events for trans people, especially in Limerick, as there are not normally a lot of trans-centred events that take place. I feel really happy with how far it’s come, and I couldn’t be happier working with Beth to make this happen.”

