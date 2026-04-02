AerachAiteachGaelach to host two-day festival celebrating Irish queer joy

AerachAiteachGaelach are cooking up a truly unmissable programme of events as they prepare to take part in the Five Lamps Arts Festival 2026.

Over two days, the queer social group will host six Irish-language events geared toward an LGBTQ+ audience in Dublin’s north-east inner city.

Féile AerachAiteachGaelach kicks off on Saturday, April 11, at 11am with a poetry workshop hosted by Ciara Ní É at the Five Lamps Charity Shop on the North Strand Road. Then, at 3pm, the culture keeps on coming, as the charity shop will host a storytelling workshop with Ailbe van der Heide and Stiofán Ó Briain. The opening day of the festival ends on a high note, with An Cluiche Snatch (Snatch Game) at Annesley House from 8pm to 10pm.

The following day, Féile AerechAiteachGaelach continues with an all-singing, all-dancing affair. Start your day with a Sean-nós singing session at Cathal Brugha FET, led by Séamus Ó Flatharta. Once those vocal cords are nice and warm, enrich your skillset further and check out a songwriting workshop hosted by queer pop sensation SexyTadhg, also in Cathal Brugha FET. Féile AerachAiteachGaelach will then close with a dance workshop, where participants will learn the ins and outs of both Irish set-dancing and Brazilian Funk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerach Aiteach Gaelach 🌈 (@aerachaiteachgaelach)

All events will take place in Irish, except for the dance workshop, which will also be in Portuguese. And, while AerachAiteachGaelach is a queer social group, everyone is welcome to attend the festival, regardless of sexual orientation.

Ready to nab your tickets? You can buy a pass for an individual event for €10, or you can grab a full festival ticket for just €50. AerachAiteachGaelach members can nab a festival pass at the discounted rate of €40.

For more information on Féile AerachAiteachGaelach, check out the official event page right here. You can also stay up to date on all the group’s happenings by following them on Instagram.