Majority of US citizens support transgender rights, new poll finds

A new US-based poll has revealed that a clear majority of Americans support equal rights and legal protections for transgender people, challenging the perception of deep public division on the issue. Commissioned by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and carried out by research firm SSRS, the survey highlights widespread agreement across political affiliations, races, ethnicities and genders.

The findings were released to coincide with International Transgender Day of Visibility, a moment to celebrate transgender people while raising awareness of ongoing challenges. The survey’s results come amid continued political debate in the United States, including new legislation in Idaho that would criminalise transgender individuals for using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Despite such developments, the survey indicates that public opinion remains largely supportive of what researchers describe as “basic fairness”. Among the 1,032 adults surveyed, 85% agreed that trans people should have the same rights and protections as everyone else. Support was especially high among Democrats at 92%, but notably, 76% of Republicans and 87% of independents also agreed.

Researchers emphasised that this level of backing cuts across traditional political divides, suggesting that public sentiment may be more unified than political discourse often reflects. Even among Republicans, a majority supported each and every measure of equality-driven questions in the survey.

A key factor influencing attitudes appears to be personal connection. The data shows that 41% of respondents said they know someone who is trans, while 27% reported speaking with a trans person regularly. Those with direct contact with a trans person were consistently more likely to express supportive views.

According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, these findings underline the importance of visibility and everyday interactions. When transgender people are known as friends, family members, colleagues or neighbours, rather than abstract figures in political debates, public support for equality strengthens.

The results suggest that while legislative battles continue in some states, the broader American public remains largely in favour of equal treatment and protections for trans people.