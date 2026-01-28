2025 was one of the "most dangerous years on record" for LGBTQ+ Americans, GLAAD finds

According to the ALERT Desk, GLAAD’s Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker there were 1,042 reported anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across 47 states and Washington, D.C., marking a 5% increase from the 984 incidents recorded in 2024.

These incidents included 128 acts of vandalism, 76 physical assaults, 22 threats of mass violence, and 15 arson attempts. More than 70 people were injured in anti-LGBTQ+ attacks during the year, and several lives were lost to hate-motivated violence. Among those remembered are Rodolfo Fernandez de Velasco, Chris Allen Villegas Fentress, Jonathan Joss, Christina Hayes, Dream Johnson, and Alvin Prasad.

A particularly troubling trend is the sharp rise in incidents targeting transgender and gender-nonconforming people. In 2025, over half of all reported incidents (532) specifically targeted these communities, a 10% increase from the 485 anti-trans incidents documented in 2024. Advocates warn that political rhetoric and misinformation surrounding transgender rights are contributing to this escalation.

Pride events were especially affected, making 2025 one of the most dangerous years on record for LGBTQ+ Americans, according to the report. The ALERT Desk tracked 268 incidents during June alone, representing a nearly 400% increase compared with the 54 incidents recorded in June 2022, when data collection began. Many of the Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents reported to GLAAD involved threats, protests, and coordinated harassment targeting Pride celebrations.

Geographically, California recorded the highest number of incidents (198), followed by New Hampshire (72), Texas (66), Ohio (50), and Washington (50). At the other end of the scale were North Dakota and Mississippi who reported just one incident each. In the Washington, D.C. area, the District recorded 30 incidents, while Virginia reported 14 and Maryland 11, largely involving threats and vandalism.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called for national unity in response, stating: “Americans should refuse to accept a country where our neighbours fear for their safety.” She urged political leaders to prioritise freedom, fairness, and safety for all, warning that growing divisions continue to fuel violence against LGBTQ+ communities. Ellis continued, “With the ALERT Desk data showing an increase in violence against LGBTQ people, especially transgender Americans, we must join together in a united call against the violence and harassment that too many LGBTQ Americans face. Instead of growing divides that lead to this violence, politicians should recognise that all Americans deserve freedom, fairness, and safety.”