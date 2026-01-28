Competition: Win tickets to Mother's stunning Imbolc bank holiday party

As winter begins to loosen its grip (thank god), Mother opens its doors on Bank Holiday Sunday 2026 to mark Imbolc, an ancient festival celebrating the turning of the season, the return of light, and the promise of new beginnings. In partnership with GCN, three lucky readers will win tickets for themselves and a friend to this special night, where ritual, rhythm, and community meet on the dancefloor.

Imbolc (also known as Imbolg) has been celebrated since ancient times, marking the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. While it is often associated with February 1 and St Brigid’s Day, the astronomically calculated Imbolc actually falls slightly later, usually between February 3 and 6. Either way, its meaning remains the same: a moment of renewal, creativity, and quiet power as the year slowly turns towards spring.

Traditionally linked with St Brigid, goddess, saint, and symbol of healing, poetry, and protection, Imbolc is about tending the inner flame. What better way to honour that energy than by gathering together, late into a Bank Holiday Sunday night, moving collectively towards warmth, light, and connection?

Mother provides the perfect setting. Known as one of Dublin’s most beloved queer spaces, the club is firmly rooted in inclusivity and care. It is a safe, trans-inclusive space for LGBTQ+ folk and friends, with a clear ethos: be sound. That sense of mutual respect underpins everything, from the door policy to the dance floor.

The night itself spans three rooms of music, each offering its own mood and momentum. In the Main Room, Rocky T. Delgado and Claire Beck bring big energy and deep grooves. Over in the Library, Ruth Kavanagh goes back-to-back with Kelly-Anne Byrne for a more intimate but no less powerful session. Meanwhile, the Round Bar hosts Naomi Diamond, keeping bodies moving until late.

Doors open from 11 pm ‘til late, inviting revellers to dance through the night and welcome the season ahead together. Mother will also be open on Saturday, January 31, with tickets available at the door, but Sunday’s Imbolc celebration promises something special: a communal step out of winter and into light.

Because if Imbolc is about new beginnings, there’s no better place to find them than on a crowded dancefloor, surrounded by music, chosen family, and the quiet magic of becoming.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this simple question: Which Irish saint is associated with Imbolc?

The competition closes at 2pm, January 30, 2026. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.