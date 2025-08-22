Bonnie Ann Clyde makes history as Republic of Ireland's first Drag Race contestant

Six seasons after the inception of the legendary spin-off show, the Republic of Ireland is finally getting some well-deserved representation on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Appearing on Season 7 of the iconic series, Dublin native Bonnie Ann Clyde will battle it out with 11 other contestants to win the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

Describing herself as “Ireland’s finest export”, Bonnie Ann Clyde started her career in Dublin before moving to Gran Canaria, and later to Manchester, where she now resides. Her performances include comedy, spoken word lip-sync numbers, fierce dancing and incomparable glamour.

Now, the 30-year-old queen is ready to accept the Drag Race challenge and be the representation that the queer community in the Republic of Ireland has longed for for years. On the show, she will face off with 11 other queens, including Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, and Bones.

This is shaping up to be a great year for the drag scene in Ireland, as another queen from the North will also take part in Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. 22-year-old Elle Vosque from Belfast is ready to have fun on the show, bringing live singing and dancing to the competition.

She will follow in the footsteps of other incredible queens from the North, including the first Queen of the Mother Tucking World, Blu Hydrangea, finalist Jonbers Blonde and contestant Charra Tea, who won Miss Congeniality.

The 12 queens are set to bring some drag excellence to the show, showing off their jaw-dropping lewks and engaging in lip-sync battles for their lives. In each episode, they will strive to impress RuPaul and the panel of regular judges, including Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, plus a special celebrity judge each week, until only one will remain.

While the season release date is yet to be announced, fans of the show will get to know the contestants in a ‘Meet the Queens: Series Seven’ episode, which is set to air on BBC Three on August 24 and is already streaming on BBC iPlayer.

