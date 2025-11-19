Boyfriend of trans influencer Girlalala arrested and charged with her murder

A man has been arrested in relation to the death of Girlalala, a popular TikTok star who died following gunshot wounds on Friday, November 14.

As NBC Miami reports, Shanoyd Whyte Jr. is currently facing a first-degree murder charge after Girlalala, his girlfriend, was shot multiple times inside a car in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. She was subsequently taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Whyte remains booked in jail, according to the broadcaster.

21-year-old Girlalala was a hairstylist and content creator who had over 280,000 followers on TikTok. Her content had garnered over 15 million likes.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to raise money for Girlalala’s funeral. It reads: “As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement. Once we finalize arrangements we will also share how you can contribute to the funeral home directly also.”

The fundraiser has raised over $28,000, surpassing its initial target of $25,000.

JT, a high-profile Miami-based rapper whose music featured heavily in Girlalala’s content, donated $13,500 to the fundraiser.

She also paid tribute to Girlalala with a post on Instagram, writing: “Rest beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed! You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I’m forever grateful.”

JT added: “I’m sorry this happened to you.”

The rapper also took to her Instagram socials to condemn violence against trans women, particularly Black trans women. On her story, JT wrote that the issue of domestic violence in the LGBTQ+ community is not taken “seriously” by the public, and that there is nothing “funny” about abuse.

“My heart is broken & these kids or adults may never be protected in a time where everything is moving fast & used as content,” she wrote. JT also urged her followers to “say something” if they witness domestic violence.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

