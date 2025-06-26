Budapest mayor vows to host Pride despite ban and threats of arrest

Mayor of Budapest Gergely Karácsony has vowed to host the city’s annual Pride parade this weekend on June 28, despite a police order banning the event and threats of legal repercussions.

As Hungary intensifies its clampdown on LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms of assembly, speaking at a press conference this morning (June 26), the Mayor said he had been threatened with imprisonment over his role in supporting Pride. He described that threat as an “honour,” vowing to protect the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community. “The law should protect that dignity… but dignity transcends the law. The protection of human dignity is a moral imperative,” he declared.

The Hungarian government has recently introduced sweeping legislation to limit public assembly, building on earlier laws that restrict LGBTQ+ content and expression. Citing these laws, the Budapest police force ordered that this year’s Pride parade not go ahead.

However, Karácsony, who became mayor in 2019 and first entered parliament in 2010 as part of a green party, has attempted to avoid the ban by designating the parade a municipal event. He argues this removes it from the scope of the assembly restrictions, a legal interpretation disputed by government officials.

Orbán’s Chief of Staff, Gergely Gulyás, maintained this week that any Pride event would still be subject to the national legislation, regardless of how the mayor frames it.

Despite the tension, Karácsony has expressed confidence that the event will proceed. “I believe that everyone can attend safely on 28 June,” he said.

Budapest’s mayor also called for a new Hungarian constitution that would ensure protections for human dignity and minority rights, signalling a broader political vision beyond this weekend’s parade.

Support for the event is strong; more than 70 Amnesty International delegates from 17 European countries, including Irish MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, are set to join the march.

“The unlawful restriction of our right to peaceful assembly is the latest chapter in this process,” said Dávid Vig, Director of Amnesty International Hungary. “We will continue to fight alongside and on behalf of all those who want to live in a more rights respecting, free and equal Hungary, and of course we will be there at this year’s Budapest Pride.”

