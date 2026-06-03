Watch: LGBTQ+ celebs share the queer movies and shows that bring them joy

Letterboxd recently interviewed a number of LGBTQ+ actors and creatives, such as Kirsten Stewart, Tessa Thompson and Imogen Poots, about what queer movies and TV shows bring them joy.

Actor/Director Kirsten Stewart flicked through her Letterboxd and landed on a strong choice: “Lovesong is really good,” she said. She was backed up by Chronology of Water co-star, Imogen Poots, who excitedly exclaimed, “Oh Lovesong is brilliant!”

Lovesong follows a love story dynamic between two friends, which intensifies before circumstances force them apart. Years later, one attempts to rebuild their intimate connection in the days before the other’s wedding.

Stewart then adds, “Waterlillies is astounding.” The 2007 coming-of-age romance was featured in both the Cannes and Toronto film festivals and is a true queer classic.

Francois Arnaud, the rising star of Heated Rivalry fame, gave a less joyous pick, but one he adores: “Happy Together, Wong Kar-wai. It brings me a lot more heartache than joy… But I love to be heartbroken at the movies,” he admitted with a grin.

Writer/director of many popular projects such as Twinless, With Love and Straight Up, James Sweeney continued the heartache trend with his choice of the 2024 film, A Nice Indian Boy. “A Nice Indian Boy made me cry… I thought it was a wonderful film.” The movie follows an introverted doctor bringing his white boyfriend home to meet his traditional East Indian family.

MCU star Tessa Thompson throws a queer classic into the ring: “I would say Paris is Burning is the first thing that comes to mind. Queer joy, Black joy, just the joy of having a body and being able to express. It really highlights the way the queer Black community defines culture.”

Musician and filmmaker Hayley Kiyoko said, “One of my favourites that exemplifies queer joy is The Half of It. I loved seeing the Asian representation. I loved how it was so hopeful, it felt authentic, I am so happy that film exists in the world.”

Horror lover and actor Katy O’Brian started her career with shows like The Walking Dead and Z Nation. Keeping up with her passion, she said, “Queens of the Dead, I was just in it. The cast is just so gay, so queer, so fabulous. Absolutely embodies queer joy.”

Justice Smith, who starred in the 2023 Dungeons and Dragons: Honour among thieves movie, entered the 1992 Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn classic, Death Becomes Her. “I just saw that for the first time, that is very gay.” Musician King Princess agreed, saying, “Ultimate diva movie, if I am in a diva mood, then I put that on.”

Director Corey Sherman passionately spoke about his pick: “There’s this queer movie called Cachorro, which means ‘bear cub’; it’s a Spanish movie. It’s one of the only movies about the bear subculture that I have ever seen, and it’s a world that I am a part of. Whenever I am watching that movie, I am feeling very comforted, because it does a very good job at accurately representing what that world is like.”

While these picks are amazing, there is an array of titles to choose from when it comes to finding joy in queer movies. With this in mind, this Pride, suggest some of your favourites to your friends, or take a suggestion from this list for yourself!