Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to Mardi Gras bar fight in which he allegedly used homophobic slurs

Actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery over an incident taking place at Mardi Gras, where witnesses alleged he used homophobic slurs during an altercation.

On February 17 this year, LaBeouf was arrested in connection with a bar fight that took place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. According to reports, a video showed the actor pushing someone during an altercation and then hitting a second person in the face and “causing his nose to possibly dislocate”.

A well-known local entertainer, identified as Jeffrey Damnit, reported that they were one of the people attacked by LaBeouf. “He hit me, he connected a few times with punches, he pushed me a few times,” Damnit told the Associated Press.

Damnit also said the actor threatened people to beat them up and allegedly used homophobic slurs against the entertainer, also threatening their life. LaBeouf was then subdued by patrons at the bar until police arrived.

Following the incident, formal charges against LaBeouf were filed on May 21; however, the case was not treated as a hate crime. The actor entered a plea on June 3 and received a six-month suspended sentence and two years’ probation. He will avoid jail time as long as he completes his probation without offences.

Judge Juana Marine-Lombard also established that LaBeouf is required to attend an alcohol treatment programme. The actor was also ordered to stay away from the victims and the bar.

According to The Independent, LaBeouf’s lawyer Sarah Chervinsky stated: “There is no evidence it was about bias or prejudice, which is why the state only charged these low-level misdemeanors.”

However, during an interview with Channel 5 released shortly after the incident, LaBeouf said: “When I’m standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared.” He added, “I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”