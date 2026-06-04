Paul Mescal among celebrities to speak out in solidarity with trans community

A number of famous figures, including Paul Mescal, have reaffirmed their support and advocacy for trans rights ahead of London Trans+ Pride on July 25. Politicians, actors, singers, comedians and more have stated their solidarity with what organisers anticipate to be the largest London Trans+ Pride event to date.

One of the biggest names showing their support for trans rights is Co Kildare’s Paul Mescal. The Normal People and Gladiator II star put out a statement alongside organisers of the event.

In his part of the statement, Mescal said, “I’m incredibly proud to stand in support of my trans friends and the wider trans community. Given the political climate at the moment it feels more and more pressing that we make our voices heard. This is a moment for respect, safety and recognition. Trans rights are human rights.”

DJ Honey Dijon said, “No amount of legislation will ever erase or silence trans people, we have always been here and will continue to exist outside of an antiquated oppressive system known as the patriarchy.”

The UK Green Party’s Mayor of Hackney, Zoë Garbett, said, “In the current moment, when trans people are facing so much hostility and uncertainty, it matters more than ever that our communities come together to affirm that trans people are entitled to safety, dignity and freedom.”

Spice Girls singer Mel B said, “London Trans+ Pride is a moment to show up loud and proud – because every single person deserves to live freely and be exactly who they are in a world that accepts and embraces every culture, every class, every race and every one. I stand with the trans community today and every day.”

Founder of trans charity Not A Phase, Dani St James, stated, “It goes without saying that there has never been a more urgent time for allyship. At home and abroad, our community is under attack. This year, I’m asking you to go one step further – to shelve passive allyship and step into active advocacy. We need you more than ever to shoulder the weight of our message, not just at marches, but in your everyday life.”

Other names who chose to speak up include Jessie Ware, Jameela Jamil, Jeremy Corbyn, Munroe Bergdorf, Jake Shears, Rina Sawayama, Harris Dickinson, Will Young, Paloma Faith, Eddie Suzy Izzard, Alison Goldfrapp, Clara Amfo, Nicola Roberts and more. Full statements from all the supporters can be found here.

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London Trans+ Pride organisers recorded that the 2025 event turnout was the largest yet, with over 100,000 participants, also making it the largest trans pride event in history.