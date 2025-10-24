Chappell Roan launches The Midwest Princess Project raising money for trans youth

Pop powerhouse and unapologetic queer icon Chappell Roan has turned her meteoric rise into a mission of impact with the launch of The Midwest Princess Project, a new non-profit initiative supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities across the United States.

Announced on Instagram on Friday, October 24, the project takes its name from Roan’s acclaimed debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and embodies her ongoing commitment to queer joy, visibility, and empowerment.

“I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organisation we’ve launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities,” Roan wrote.

The initiative has already raised more than $400,000 through her sold-out Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows, with every dollar pledged to grassroots organisations “making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities.”

According to its website, The Midwest Princess Project has a clear, heartfelt mission: “To uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care, and connection.” The organisation operates as a sponsored project of the Catalyst Philanthropy Fund, ensuring that nearly every dollar donated goes directly to community support.

Funds will be distributed among several key organisations, including the Ali Forney Center and The LGBT Center in New York, the Trans Wellness Center and TransLatin@ Coalition in Los Angeles, and The GLO Center and The Center Project in Missouri.

On Instagram, Roan clarified that, aside from minimal administrative costs, “every dollar possible” will reach those most in need. In response, the LGBT Center in New York shared their gratitude: “We are so honoured to receive this wonderful gift from such an incredible member of our community.”

This isn’t Roan’s first act of advocacy. Earlier this year, she led the ‘We Got You’ initiative with a £25,000 donation to Backline, a non-profit offering mental health support to music industry professionals, prompting artists like Charli xcx and Noah Kahan to follow her lead.

Reflecting on her journey during a recent show, Roan shared, “It all made sense that it was to literally bring queer people joy and tell them that it’s OK.”

With The Midwest Princess Project, she’s doing exactly that: proving that pop stardom can be both glitter and grit, joy and justice.

