Childless Irish citizens face discriminatory inheritance tax legislation, campaigners say

Childless Irish citizens face discrimination in the area of inheritance tax, campaigners have warned. In what has been described as a “hierarchy of entitlement”, the current legislation allows parents to pass €400,000 tax-free to their children, while those without offspring can only pass €40,000 tax-free onto loved ones, 10 times less.

According to End Discrimination in Inheritance Tax for Childless Citizens (EDIT), which is spearheaded by husband and wife James and Sheila Sexton, and James’ brother Kieran, the current system impacts more than one million people in Ireland. Among them are a significant number of LGBTQ+ folk, who face added barriers when it comes to growing a family, or simply do not wish to have children.

“This is unconstitutional, inequitable, and discriminatory. This needs to change. Our Equal Status Legislation is meant to prevent discrimination on the grounds of ‘Family Status’,” EDIT says.

The group is not wishing to have anything taken away from parents, who can also pass €40,000 tax-free to loved ones in addition to the €400,000 to children. Instead, it is advocating for “equality and fairness for all childless citizens”.

The matter has been raised in the Dáil on two occasions this year. EDIT also gave a presentation in Leinster House on May 29, which was attended by over 70 TDs, senators and government officials. Most recently, campaigners additionally had a meeting with the Taoiseach’s Constituency Office in Cork, where they are based.

Furthermore, they have raised the issue of RTÉ’s Upfront with Katie Hannon and Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

Hoping to put more pressure on officials to change the legislation, EDIT is encouraging people to raise awareness of the issue through social media and all other means of communication. Concerned parties are also advised to “Act today. Contact all your local TDs to demand equality for all citizens – those with and those without children. Your loved ones will certainly thank you for it.”