Church in Wales approves blessings for same-sex couples

The Church in Wales has voted to make blessings for same-sex couples in civil marriages or partnerships a permanent provision. The approval came on Thursday, April 16, as part of the governing body’s meeting in Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

In 2021, the Church in Wales introduced a service of blessing for same-sex relationships for an experimental five-year period. In light of the trial’s impending expiration this September, the governing body debated a motion to make the provision permanent.

The measure needed a two-thirds majority from each of the Orders (bishops, clergy and laity) to pass, with several senior figures, including the bishops of St Asaph and Llandaff, speaking in support of the proposal. Ultimately, all five bishops voted in favour, while the clergy voted 32-7 in favour with five abstentions, and the laity voted 48-8 in favour with two abstentions.

As a result, the wording first introduced five years ago will now be added to the Book of Common Prayer, making the blessings a permanent provision. It should be noted that individual clergy will still be able to opt out if they wish.

Speaking about the vote, the Archbishop of Wales, the Most Revd Cherry Vann, who herself is a lesbian, said: “I want to thank everyone for the ways in which this debate was conducted – calmly, and with mutual respect.

“The Bench of Bishops and I recognise that this is an issue about which people hold strong convictions. We want everybody to be able to hold their views with integrity whilst not losing sight of the image of God that resides in all of us.

She concluded, “We want to build a church that can make space for each other whatever our different perspectives.”

While this is a positive step, the Church in Wales still does not marry same-sex couples. However, in November 2025, bishops issued a pastoral letter noting that a majority was “in favour of the view that the time is right to offer equal marriage.”

Furthermore, proposals are expected to be brought forward in April 2027 to permit equal marriage within the Church in Wales.