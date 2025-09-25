Religious group launches plan to foster LGBTQ+ inclusion in Church of Ireland

Religious organisation Changing Attitude Ireland (CAI) has launched a three-year Strategic Plan to ensure the Church of Ireland is fully inclusive and affirming of LGBTQ+ identities.

Attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people inside the Church of Ireland have shifted in recent years, with visible signs of inclusion such as Pride flags being displayed at some cathedrals. However, inside some churches, there is still strong resistance to accepting people of all genders and sexualities.

With a mission to promote love, understanding, and justice for all, Changing Attitude Ireland aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people to express their faith. They do so by engaging with clergy, congregations, and church leaders, and encouraging open dialogue about the diverse experiences of LGBTQ+ people.

On September 21, the group launched its Strategic Plan to reaffirm its vision and set out key priorities to guide the work they do. Recognising the progress made and the challenges ahead, the plan outlines how Changing Attitude Ireland will pursue their core mission between 2025 and 2028.

The group identified seven key priorities:

Membership growth and engagement

Expanding Open & Welcoming Congregations (OWC)

Exploring LGBTQ+ inclusive beliefs

Normalising LGBTQ+ relationships in the church

Partnerships and networking

Organisational resilience and care

Speaking about the Strategic Plan, Chairperson of CAI, Canon Kevin O’Brien said: “Whilst we may have important strategies to guide us, and plans to enact, the bottom line is this, we need to make it clear that we are simply caring, loving faithful and gentle people, deserving of simple kindness, consideration and fairness.

“We are not trying to upend the world, or disturb the devotion of others who also shelter in the nave, the ‘ship’ of the church, but simply asking that they shuffle along a little, to give everyone some room.”

Read the Strategic Plan of Changing Attitude Ireland in full here.

