TENI to mark 10 years of Gender Recognition with special event

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) is inviting the community in Ireland to mark another historic triumph: ten years of Gender Recognition. This year marks several milestones in Ireland’s LGBTQ+ history, as the country came together earlier in May to celebrate the referendum that changed the face of marriage.

On Thursday, October 2, TENI will host an event like no other, an afternoon of reflection, dialogue, and celebration at the IHREC Building on Green Street, Dublin. The conference will bring together campaigners, activists, and allies to honour the work that went into securing legal gender recognition in Ireland, while also examining the challenges that remain.

The programme will feature three panel discussions, each tracing a different stage of the movement, from the early battles fought by community advocates, to the legislative breakthroughs, and finally to the unfinished work of ensuring recognition for all. Speakers will highlight what was achieved a decade ago, while spotlighting pressing issues today: the absence of legal recognition for non-binary people, the barriers faced by young people, and the urgent need for progress in Northern Ireland.

Accessibility and inclusion are central to the event. The venue is fully accessible, and spaces are limited, with free registration now open. For TENI, the day is not only about looking back, but about re-energising the fight for trans rights in the decade ahead.

Of course, no anniversary event would be complete without a party. Following the conference, TENI will host a tenth birthday celebration in Panti Bar, providing a chance to gather in joy, solidarity, and gratitude for the resilience and brilliance of Ireland’s trans community.

TENI’s mission remains as vital as ever: to advance equality and inclusion, and to improve the lives of trans people and their families. Founded in 2006, the organisation is rooted in community, driven by members, and guided by the vision of a world where all people, regardless of gender identity or expression, are met with full acceptance and equality.

A decade on from this monumental win, TENI reminds us that beyond the Gender Recognition Act, progress must be defended and expanded. The invitation is clear: celebrate, reflect, and commit to the work still to be done.

To register for this free event, click here.

