Missing U: Robyn rumoured to drop first album in seven years

Rumour has it that Swedish pop icon Robyn is set to release her first album in seven years and fans are losing their mind over the news.

Famous for masterfully blending dance beats with melancholic lyrics, Robyn earned a special spot in the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community with legendary bops such as ‘Dancing On My Own’, ‘Be Mine!’ and ‘With Every Heartbeat’.

Her last album, Honey, was released in 2018, almost seven years ago. At the time, the album was her first in nine years, with its predecessor Body Talk having been released in 2010.

In the last seven years, the singer has appeared in a few collaborations with other artists, such as Swedish duo Smile and in a remix of Charli xcx’s ‘360’ with Yung Lean. Next month also marks the 30th anniversary of her debut album, titled Robyn Is Here.

While the pop star has made no official announcement about an upcoming album, speculation started after producer Klas Åhlund, a longtime collaborator of Robyn, appeared on the podcast Nordmark Pod last week.

Translated from Swedish by Stereogum, Åhlund appears to have said: “Just finished a new Robyn album that’s coming out. Super exciting! Very proud of it.”

The statement sent fans into a frenzy, with several starting sub-Reddits on the news and speculating on X.

“Huge if true. It feels like it’s been so long since we’ve had an honest-to-god pop emergency,” one person shared on Reddit.

“So far away, yet still so near,” another one joked, referencing the lyrics of Robyn’s iconic song ‘Dancing on My Own’.

Someone else said: “I’m holding space for a new Robyn song in my 2025 top 10.”

An X user commented on the news by saying: “Prepare for me to be the most insufferable person alive when robyn drops this album.”

