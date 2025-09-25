Olympic medallist makes history with first same-sex pairing on Poland’s Dancing with the Stars

In a landmark move for LGBTQ+ representation in Poland, Olympic rower Katarzyna Zillmann is breaking boundaries on the country’s edition of Dancing with the Stars by dancing with a female professional partner, a first in the show’s history.

The Polish adaptation of the globally beloved format has never before featured a same-sex female pairing. This year, that changed with Zillmann, who proudly came out as queer after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, now stepping into the ballroom with professional dancer Janja Les.

Zillmann’s participation in the show isn’t just about glitz, glamour, and competition; it’s a moment of visibility that resonates far beyond the dancefloor. Coming from a country where LGBTQ+ rights have been under political pressure in recent years, Zillmann’s presence on prime-time television is a bold and inspiring statement.

Poland has seen significant backlash against queer communities, particularly with the introduction of so-called “LGBT-free” zones across various municipalities since 2019. However, in a major victory for equality, the final such zone was abolished earlier this year, marking a slow but meaningful shift in public and political attitudes.

Zillmann, 29, has long used her platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights. Her openness about her identity at the 2021 Olympics was widely praised, especially considering the challenges faced by queer people in Poland. Now, she’s continuing to pave the way, this time in sequins and heels.

Posting to social media following her latest performance, Zillmann shared heartfelt words about her experience, celebrating the joy of dancing and the significance of representation. Fans across Poland and beyond have embraced the pairing, with many expressing their support for the duo and the message they’re sending.

Poland shows a powerful sign of progress within its edition of Dancing with the Stars, a format which originated with the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, which has slowly begun to embrace same-sex couples in various international versions.

