CMAT and The Blessed Madonna share messages of solidarity with trans community

Irish pop star CMAT and American DJ The Blessed Madonna have shared supportive messages to the trans community in response to anti-trans posts shared by Róisín Murphy earlier this week.

Murphy, who had previously promised to “bow out” of the discourse surrounding trans rights, took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, to post a graph which appeared to suggest that the number of 18 to 22 year-olds in the US identifying as trans or non-binary is declining.

The graph, as many X users pointed out, was presented in a cropped form, and without any context. Jean Twenge, the San Diego State researcher who analysed the data also suggested that the graph may be a reflection of worsening attitudes towards trans people and may not truly reflect the number of young people identifying as trans or non-binary.

She told Fox News: “One possibility is changes in acceptance; as acceptance increased, more young adults identified as transgender and/or were willing to identify as transgender in a survey. When acceptance declined, identifying as transgender (or at least identifying as transgender on a survey) declined.”

Nevertheless, Murphy posted the graph and wrote: “It was never real.”

The Blessed Madonna was among the first in the music scene to hit back against Murphy in relation to the comments and extend her solidarity to the trans community.

Posting on Instagram, the DJ told Murphy to “keep trans people out of your mouth”.

She described Murphy’s post as a “hot take” for the musician, but is “life and death for trans people”.

The Blessed Madonna continued: “You thought you did your big thing and honey, this is not it. I don’t understand this trans panic thing that just takes over women over 50 who ought to just live their lives and let queer people and trans kids live their lives, but clearly whatever this disease is, it has metastasised into stage four Joanne-itus.”

The Blessed Madonna added that trans people who come out are “the bravest people on the planet” and in a series of subsequent Instagram comments, extended her support to the community and said they would be welcome in her home.

She wrote: “If any of you sweet trans babies need a thing, I am here. I don’t need a graph to know you exist.”

Irish singer CMAT also shared her solidarity for the trans community on Instagram and encouraged fans to donate to Trans Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

She wrote: “I sincerely hope that A Certain Other Irish Pop Star gets the help that she needs but right now she is very publicly acting like a bully and is absolutely not a voice to be listened to or trusted when it comes to trans lives.”

CMAT also asked the wider community to refrain from sharing Murphy’s tweet and said it could be “quite traumatising” for the trans community to read.

She wrote: “I really care about prevention of harm to the trans community and I believe in the power of cutting off hate at the source.”

CMAT finished by encouraging her following to “protect our trans family”.

