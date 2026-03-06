CMAT wins prestigious Album of the Year prize for Euro-Country

Beloved bisexual singer CMAT has won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album Of The Year for her record Euro-Country, as well as the award for Irish Artist of the Year.

Established in 2005, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize is an annual event aimed at recognising the best of Irish recorded music. This year’s ceremony took place on Thursday night, March 5, in Vicar Street, Dublin.

The award show was hosted by RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford and featured live performances from some of the nominated artists. A judging panel of Irish music media professionals selected the winner from a shortlist of 10 albums.

Winning the Choice Music Prize Album Of The Year, CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, received a €10,000 cheque, provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation and the Irish Recorded Music Association. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who is also referenced in her song ‘Euro-Country’.

The track deals with the social and economic impact of the 2008 financial crash in Ireland, highlighting the consequences it had on CMAT’s generation. Some lyrics of the widely popular song read: “All the big boys/All the Berties/All the envelopes, yeah they hurt me/I was 12 when the das started killing themselves all around me/And it was normal/Building houses that stay empty even now.”

In a roundabout way during her speech, the singer-songwriter said the album wouldn’t have been possible “without me holding a 20-year grudge”. This marks the second time CMAT is awarded the prestigious prize, having previously won in 2022 for her debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.

Other major winners on the night were trio Amble, who were awarded the Irish Song of the Year prize for ‘Schoolyard Days’. The group also took home the Breakthrough Irish Artist of the Year award, presented by Kneecap’s DJ Próvai.