Cork LGBTQ+ Book Club seeks new members

A new book club based in Cork is looking for adult members of the LGBTQ+ community interested in queer literature who would like to get involved, meet other readers and share discussions.

“Words Will Change Worlds” is a new initiative from Cork County Council Library and Art Service. Funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration, and Youth, the aim of the project is to help increase visibility and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community as well as alleviating social isolation in rural areas.

New members of the book club can look forward to reading and discussing online queer literature such as Real Life by Brandon Taylor, Cleanness by Garth Greenwell, and The House Among the Trees by Julia Glass. The Words Will Change Worlds initiative also has plans to deliver a festival later in the year for younger library members who cannot partake in this particular book club.

During the festival, participating classes and groups will be invited to read from a selection of books and will have an opportunity to hear from the authors.

Speaking on the benefits of book clubs, the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley remarked that, “Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Services continue to do incredible work in bringing people together and connecting library members in our community.

“This latest initiative will provide an invaluable service to LGBTQIA+ members of our community, providing an opportunity to connect with a network of people with similar experiences. Book clubs provide many social and health benefits, and with our Library Service on hand to create a welcoming environment for discussion, I encourage all who are interested to get in touch.”

Cork Library’s LGBTQ+ book club follows previous initiatives by Cork County libraries to support LGBTQ+ members. Earlier this year, libraries offered to change the details of members waiting on Gender Recognition Certificates to update their information to reflect their gender and name.

Prospective members interested in joining Cork Library’s LGBTQ+ book club can contact [email protected] or telephone 021 4546499